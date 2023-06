Rachel Maddow’s next MSNBC podcast will be a six-episode series that will examine current headlines and “their historical antecedent,” according to the network. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News will debut on June 12 and will include Isaac-Davy Aronson, and he and Maddow “will consider the ways in…



#rachelmaddow #msnbc #déjànews #isaacdavyaronson #maddow #maddows #bagman #ultra #applepodcasts #spotify