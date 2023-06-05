Lululemon CEO stands by decision to sack staff for chasing thieves out of a store

Two members of staff at trendy athleisure brand Lululemon were fired for intervening during a shoplifting incident—with the company’s CEO standing firm on the controversial policy. Last week the former members of staff at the Peachtree Corners Lululemon store in Atlanta, Georgia had their…



#atlanta #georgia #jenniferferguson #rachelrogers #calvinmcdonald #mcdonald #homedepot #blakemohs #pleasanton #garyrasor