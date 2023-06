Morena, the party formed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, seized power for the first time in 94 years from Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, in the State of Mexico, the most populous of the country's 32 states. Morena candidate Delfina Gómez became the first…



#mexican #mexico #pri #stateofmexico #morena #delfinagómez #alejandradelmoral #lópezobrador #gómez #delmoral