US fighter aircraft set off a sonic boom that rattled the Washington area on Sunday as it chased an unresponsive Cessna jet that had flown over the region and then later crashed in Virginia. The plane, a Cessna 560 Citation V, was unresponsive when hailed by authorities as it flew over Washington…



