‘And Just Like That…’ More Details About Kim Cattrall’s Return as Samantha Emerge

As the world awaits Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones in the upcoming And Just Like That Season 2, the last of the fabulous foursome’s husbands (sorry, Steve) is sharing details on what to expect from the top-secret cameo. The source of new info was none other than Evan Handler, who plays…



#kimcattralls #samanthajones #evanhandler #charlotteyorks #kristindavis #cattrall #variety #newyorkcity #sarahjessicaparker #michaelpatrickking