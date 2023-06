Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "fascinating concepts" who have made mistakes that will "come back to haunt them," according to a former editor of society bible, Vanity Fair. Graydon Carter, famed in journalistic circles for his tenure at magazine publishing house Condé Nast as editor of Vanity…



#meghanmarkle #vanityfair #graydoncarter #condénast #hollywood #dailytelegraph #harryand #meghan #montecito #princewilliam