Coco Gauff is the biggest star in American tennis so perhaps it is fitting that she is the last American man or woman standing at the French Open. Gauff, 19, advanced to her second straight quarterfinal by defeating Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 7-5, 6-2 on Monday. The No. 6 seed blew a…



#cocogauff #frenchopen #gauff #slovakia #rolandgarros #usopen #ukraine #lesiatsurenko #2022australianopen #wangqiang