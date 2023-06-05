CNN Anchors Crack Up at Sports Reporter Dubbing Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić a ‘Runaway Walrus’: Walruses ‘Don’t Have Feet!’

CNN sports anchor Coy Wire had his colleagues in stitches Monday morning with his colorful description of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, inexplicably comparing the Serbian-born center to a walrus. Wire appeared on CNN News Central to discuss the Miami Heat’s victory over the Nuggets in Game 2…



#coywire #denvernuggets #nikolajokić #serbian #wire #cnnnewscentral #miamiheats #nbafinals #miami #denver