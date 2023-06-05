SEC Sues Binance, Claiming World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Deceived Regulators
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, for violating securities laws. The 13 charges are some of the most serious ever leveled against a player in the industry. The exchange’s founder, CZ, promises a full rebuttal of the charges. The…
