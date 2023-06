Florence is a beautiful city but it can also be crowded and intense, especially in summer. If you are looking for a change of pace and beautiful scenery, Chianti Rufina is the perfect place to visit. The small village of Rufina, located about 12 miles northeast of Florence, offers picturesque…



#chiantirufina #rufina #florence #tuscan #florentines #italianplague #delvino #chianti #italian #sangiovese