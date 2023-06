DETROIT — General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Michigan plants for the production of next-generation heavy-duty trucks, the company said Monday. The investment includes $788 million to prepare its Flint Assembly plant to build the heavy-duty gas and diesel trucks. Another…



