SpaceX launches cargo resupply mission to ISS, carrying solar panels, blueberries

SpaceX continues to make reuse look routine. Shortly before noon ET today, the company launched another cargo resupply capsule to astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) using rocket components that have visited space many times before. The Falcon 9 booster that lifted off from NASA’s…



