Apple announces a landscape StandBy mode for iOS 17 lock screen on iPhone, NameDrop contact sharing, changing the “Hey Siri” trigger to just “Siri”, and more
Published
Apple today announced iOS 17, the next major operating system for the iPhone, introducing a range of new communication and sharing features. iOS 17 features personalized contact posters with photos, memojis, and eye-catching typography that appear during calls and in the updated address book.…
#apple #iphone #stickers #airdrop #iphones #namedrop #journal