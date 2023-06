on Monday debuted a host of new Macs including a larger MacBook Air and more powerful desktops as part of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on Monday. The biggest news comes in the form of Apple's new $1,299 MacBook Air 15-inch. A larger version of the existing MacBook Air…



#macbookair #apple #m2 #intel #macstudio #m2max #m1max #studio #imac #macbookbookair