Taylor Swift Unveils ‘Speak Now’ Track List, Collaborations With Hayley Williams & Fall Out Boy

Drop everything now, Swifties — Taylor Swift just unveiled the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track list, including the names of vault songs and collaborations with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. Related Here’s Why Swifties Think ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Feature Paramore’s……



#swifties #speaknow #hayleywilliams #falloutboy #sincespeaknow #castlescrumbling #outboy #electrictouch #whenemmafallsin #superman