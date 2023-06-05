Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén Join Jack Quaid in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Companion’

Companion, the sci-fi thriller from the team behind last year’s horror hit Barbarian, has found a call sheet’s worth of friends. Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén have boarded the feature project that marks the directorial debut of scribe Drew Hancock. The trio join The Boys star Jack…



#barbarian #lukasgage #megansuri #harveyguillén #drewhancock #jackquaid #raphaelmargules #jdlifshitz #royleezachcregger #boulderlight