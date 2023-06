unveiled its long-awaited mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 (WWDC). "It's the first Apple product you look through and not at," CEO Tim Cook told the audience. WWDC is a flagship event for the company and is frequently the spot for…



#applevisionpro #apple #timcook #environments #eyesight #notes #keynote #facetime #visionpro #applewatch