Prince Harry set to become the first British royal to testify in court in 130 years

Prince Harry set to become the first British royal to testify in court in 130 years

Upworthy

Published

LONDON — Prince Harry is about to take his battle with the media to a historic new stage, becoming the first high-ranking member of the British royal family in 130 years to appear as a witness in court. He will take the stand Tuesday in London’s High Court to give evidence in his case against the…

#highcourt #dailymirror #mirrorgroup #sarahgristwood #tabloidpress #princessdiana #duchessofsussex #davidsherborne #timothyfancourt #andrewgreen

Full Article