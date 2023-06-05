Prince Harry set to become the first British royal to testify in court in 130 years

LONDON — Prince Harry is about to take his battle with the media to a historic new stage, becoming the first high-ranking member of the British royal family in 130 years to appear as a witness in court. He will take the stand Tuesday in London’s High Court to give evidence in his case against the…



#highcourt #dailymirror #mirrorgroup #sarahgristwood #tabloidpress #princessdiana #duchessofsussex #davidsherborne #timothyfancourt #andrewgreen