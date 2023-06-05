Cryptocurrency exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC lawsuit says

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC lawsuit says

Upworthy

Published

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of…

#changpengzhao #usdistrictcourt #sigmachain #caymanislands #ftx #binancescco #garygensler #gensler #commission #sambankmanfried

Full Article