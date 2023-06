U.K. producer Michael Bibi has been diagnosed with CNS Lymphona, a rare form of cancer. In a statement posted to Instagram Monday (June 5) by Bibi’s management agency Prime Culture, it was announced that the Solid Grooves label head is currently undergoing cancer treatment and will not be playing…



