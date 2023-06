Anna Shay, star of Netflix reality series Bling Empire, has died. Shay died unexpectedly of a stroke Monday, her family shared in a statement to multiple media outlets. She was 62. “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest…



#annashay #netflix #blingempire #shay #asianamerican #brandonpanaligan #jeffjenkins #rossweintraub #reinoutoerlemans #3bmg