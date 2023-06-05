Manchester United’s stock slips as takeover saga rumbles on

Manchester United’s stock fell Monday as a protracted takeover battle for the iconic English soccer club rumbled into its eighth month. Shares of operator Manchester United Ltd. MANU, ended Monday’s session down 4.1%, compared with S&P 500’s SPX, decline of 0.2%. Sheikh Jassim, the chair of Qatar…



#manchesteruniteds #manchesterunitedltd #manu #qatarislamicbank #qatar #jimratcliffe #ineos #manchesterunited #premierleague #manchestercity