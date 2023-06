Apple Inc.’s $3,499 Vision Pro headset stole the show Monday as Apple kicked off its annual WWDC event. Chief Executive Tim Cook and other executives showed off the next chapter of Apple AAPL, technology — “spatial computing” — during a keynote event that failed to maintain Apple’s record stock…



#appleincs #visionpro #apple #timcook #appleaapl #unitysoftwareinc #iphone #iphones #macbookair #m2