Taylor Swift — not in a suitcase! — and Matty Healy leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York on May 16. | Robert Kamau/GC Images Swifties had extremely mixed feelings about her romance with the 1975 lead frontman. Update, June 5, 4:40 pm ET: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly broken up…



#taylorswift #mattyhealy #electricladystudios #robertkamaugcimages #swifties #update #icespiceperswift #tumblr #healy #joealwyn