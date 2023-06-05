Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say

WASHINGTON — The pilot of a business jet that flew over Washington and crashed into a remote part of Virginia on Sunday appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, fighter jet pilots reported, according to two U.S. officials briefed on the matter. Federal investigators trudged through rugged…



#virginia #ntsb #adamgerhardt #montebello #maryland #airtrafficcontrol #airnationalguard #delaware #virginiastatepolice #blueridgeparkway