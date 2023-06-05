Apple Vision Pro will launch with Disney+ and hundreds of thousands of existing iPhone and iPad apps, including Word and Excel, and support Unity game engine

Apple took the wraps off Vision Pro, an expensive pair of goggles the company promises will unlock a new universe of magical new virtual- and augmented-reality apps. The headset will be priced starting at $3,499, available starting in early 2024 in the U.S. (with other countries later in the…



