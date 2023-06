Microsoft is setting expectations for its big Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, saying that the roughly two-hour show won’t overpromise the way that previous showcases and E3 keynotes have. But the company is also not tempering expectations about what’s coming from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda…



#xboxgamesshowcase #e3 #xboxgamestudios #bethesdasoftworks #xbox #aarongreenberg #playstation #sony #fable #granturismo