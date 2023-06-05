BNB Plunges 9% as Binance Faces Lawsuit, Exchange’s Bitcoin Reserves Record Significant Outflow

Following the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the crypto economy experienced a substantial decline of over 5% against the U.S. dollar, reaching a total valuation of $1.13 trillion. Among the leading digital…



#binance #changpengzhao #binancesbnb #bitcoinleavesbinance #bnb #binancesbnbcoin #coinbase #usdt #eth #commission