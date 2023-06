The mother of a 6-year-old who brought a gun to his Virginia school and shot his teacher earlier this year was charged Monday with federal gun crimes. Deja Taylor, 25, was charged with two counts in U.S. court in the Eastern District of Virginia: an unlawful user of a controlled substance in…



#virginia #dejataylor #easterndistrict #newportnews #howardgwynn #jamesellenson #abigailzwerner #zwerner #abbyzwerner