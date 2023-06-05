Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Back at No. 1, Troye Sivan Talks ‘The Idol,’ What to Know About LE SSERAFIM & More

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while Morgan Wallen holds the top spot on the Hot 100, what you should know about K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, we talk to Troye Sivan about working with Lily Rose-Depp and Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK on HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ and more.…



