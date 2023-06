Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating an alleged pellet gun shooting outside an LGBTQ bar. Officers were called to Fountain Haus, an LGBTQ-friendly venue, around 1 a.m. Sunday…



#kansascity #missouri #fountainhaus #kshb #fbi #kansascitys #lgbtq #newyorkcity #connecticut #coloradosprings