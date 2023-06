After what has felt like a lifetime for many of her die-hard fans, Nicki Minaj has finally announced when her next album will be released. The rapper took to Twitter on Monday (June 5) to reveal that her upcoming full-length is slated to drop on October 20. That news was enough to get fans…



#nickiminaj #minaj #goodform #barbiedreams #arianagrande #queenradio #sayso #dojacat #trollz #superfreakygirl