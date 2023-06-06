American Airlines And Fidelity Investments Sued Over ESG In 401(k)

A pilot has sued American Airlines, Fidelity Investments, and others alleging that they violated ERISA by offering 401(k) plans that include environmental, social, and governance factors. If successful, it would open the door to a wave of litigation seeking to reclaim losses from ESG decisions.…



