Montreal-based Alimentation Couche-Tard (CA:ATD, US:ANCTF) has recently made minor cuts to its non-frontline staff in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, C-Store Dive reported on June 1. Investors pushed the ATD stock price up more than 3.1% on Thursday and Friday after the report. According to the…



#montreal #atd #cstoredive #couchetard #spcapitaliq #bmocapital #tamychen #mapco #goingbig #belgium