NEW YORK -- A former part owner of the Minnesota Vikings who defrauded a short-lived professional football league known as the Alliance of American Football in a $700 million cryptocurrency scam was sentenced Monday to over six years in prison. Reginald Fowler, 64, of Chandler, Arizona, was…



#minnesotavikings #reginaldfowler #chandler #arizona #manhattan #nfl #vikings #damianwilliams #edwardsapone