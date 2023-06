WWE Raw advertised an open challenge as Damian Priest answered Seth Rollins’ Twitter invite to vie for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Raw also advertised MizTV with Cody Rhodes and women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches pitting Becky Lynch against Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark…



#wweraw #damianpriest #sethrollins #codyrhodes #smoneyinbank #beckylynch #sonyadeville #zoeystark #natalya #shinsukenakamuraends