Lawyer for Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect is challenging his extradition to the U.S

Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article A lawyer for the Dutch man suspected in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway is challenging his extradition to the United States on fraud charges, calling it an “abuse of…



#dutch #nataleeholloway #máximoaltez #joranvandersloot #vandersloot #birmingham #holloway #aruba #peruvian #stephanyflores