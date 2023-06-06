Media mogul Martha Stewart isn't a fan of remote work: 'You can't possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely'

Martha Stewart clapped back at the New York Post after they said she only owned 16 peacocks. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Domestic goddess Martha Stewart is jumping on the anti-remote work bandwagon. 'You can't possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days…



#marthastewart #mattwinkelmeyer #footwearnews #blahblahblah #harperbazaar #bedford #bazaar #abbieshipp #rebeccaknight #amazon