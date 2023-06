Reggie Fowler, a former owner of NFL team Minnesota Vikings, has been meted a six-year prison sentence by a New York judge because of his involvement in a crypto fraud scheme. This scheme encompassed more than $700 million in unregulated transactions carried out over a period of 10 months in 2018.…



