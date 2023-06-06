Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Heads to Capital Hill to Testify on Crypto Clarity

Coinbase is sending its chief legal officer to present its case on why clarity is needed for crypto regulations. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission continues to attack the industry relentlessly. On June 5, Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal revealed that he would be testifying on Capitol Hill…



