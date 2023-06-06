Catastrophic Breach of Nova Kakhovka Dam Floods Lower Dnieper, Cuts Crimea Water Supplies; Ukraine Attacks in Bakhmut,

[Dear patient readers: I wanted to get a fast post out while the news of the Kakhova Dam destruction was fresh. I plan to update and add the section promised in the headline on the other action in Ukraine. I intend to have that done by 5:00 AM, so please check back. I may also hoist helpful reader…



#kakhovadam #ukraine #nova #khersoncity #syracuse #orovilledam #times #kakhovkareservoir #nikopol #kherson