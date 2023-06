Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has begun her role at the social media company, she tweeted late on Monday, about a month after Elon Musk named her as the new CEO. “It happened — first day in the books!,” she tweeted, without providing further details. Yaccarino, the former…



#lindayaccarino #elonmusk #yaccarino #nbcuniversal #joebenarroch #twitter #comcast #partnerships