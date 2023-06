Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd's (QAN.AX) Chief Executive Alan Joyce on Tuesday sold A$16.9 million ($11.27 million) worth of shares in the airline, giving away a bulk of his holdings ahead of his retirement later this year, according to an exchange filing. Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru;…



#qantasairwaysltd #alanjoyce #bengaluru