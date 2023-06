WHO Body Calls For 'Simulation' To Prep For Next Global Health Crisis Authored by Kevin Stocklin via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), As 194 nations continue to work through drafts of pandemic agreements that would grant more authority to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global…



