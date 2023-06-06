‘Doctor Who’ Star Catherine Tate Swaps the Tardis for Tiaras as Disgraced Royal in New BBC Comedy ‘Queen of Oz’

She’s perhaps best known for her turn as David Tennant’s companion Donna in “Doctor Who” (a role she’ll reprise on screen this fall) but, for her latest project, Catherine Tate has swapped the Tardis for tiaras. Titled “Queen of Oz,” the new BBC comedy sees Tate play a disgraced British princess…



