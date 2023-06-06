Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt Praises Whoopi Goldberg for Scolding ‘View’ Audience Members Who Booed Tim Scott

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt gave Whoopi Goldberg credit for reprimanding The View’s live studio audience when they booed Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) while he was on the show as a guest. Fox & Friends spoke on Tuesday about how Scott appeared on the show to promote his presidential campaign, and to…



#ainsleyearhardt #whoopigoldberg #timscott #foxfriends #scott #stevedoocy #joybehar #briankilmeade #mediaite