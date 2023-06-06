Roland Garros Modernizing Dining While Focusing On Fully French Product

Roland Garros Modernizing Dining While Focusing On Fully French Product

Past the champagne at Roland Garros, near both the brioche and focaccia sandwiches, the all-French dining at the storied tennis venue adds another distinctly Parisian twist: specialty desserts and pastries. Roland Garros features roughly 60 French-based producers supplying all the ingredients…

