Roland Garros Modernizing Dining While Focusing On Fully French Product

Past the champagne at Roland Garros, near both the brioche and focaccia sandwiches, the all-French dining at the storied tennis venue adds another distinctly Parisian twist: specialty desserts and pastries. Roland Garros features roughly 60 French-based producers supplying all the ingredients…



#rolandgarros #parisian #sodexolive #frenchopen #yoanlechapelain #culinarians #auteuil #simonnemathieu #akramebenallal #paris2024