Opinion: Binance sued by SEC, an inevitable but ominous day for crypto

Key Takeaways The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange was sued by the SEC Monday Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao have fired back, denying any wrongdoing Our Head of Research, Dan Ashmore, looks into what it all means for crypto, and who is to blame In a development that surprises precisely…



