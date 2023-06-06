Coinbase Drops 9% Post Binance Lawsuit: Company Rallies for ‘Clear’ Crypto Rules

A day back, the SEC filed a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance. Specifically, the regulator sued the company and its executive Changpeng Zhao for securities law violations. The regulator also blamed the exchange for allegedly mishandling customer funds. Furthermore, it has also contended that…



#changpengzhao #binancesbnb #coinbase #coinbasestock #tron #justinsun #binanceandcz #charleshoskinson #paulgrewal