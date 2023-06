In the lawsuit, filed on Jun. 6, the SEC alleges that Coinbase has been operating as an unregistered exchange. The SEC names Coinbase and CGI — Coinbase’s holding company — as defendants in the suit. “Since at least 2019, through the Coinbase Platform, Coinbase has operated as: an unregistered…



#coinbase #cgi #securitiesact #stakingprogram #binance #ada #matic #sand #axs #chz